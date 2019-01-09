2019 Overwatch League roster review: Seoul Dynasty

The Overwatch League makes its return Feb. 14, and fans are biting at the bit to see their favorite teams take to the stage with their new rosters. Before the games begin, we must first take a look at one of the league’s returning teams: the Seoul Dynasty.

The Seoul Dynasty drove the hype train into Season 1 as the sole representative of South Korea, however, the team failed to meet fan expectations, ending the inaugural season in eighth place. The team has since undergone major roster renovations in hopes of redemption for Season 2, dropping six players in the off-season and picking up five new members.

Only five players remain from the Dynasty’s Season 1 lineup with Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun, Byun “Munchkin” Sang-beom, Yang “tobi” Jin-mo, Ryu “ryujehong” Je-hong, and Kim “zunba” Joon-hyeok returning to their respective roles.

In the off-season, the Seoul-based team welcomed Baek “Fissure” Chan-hyoeng, Choi “Michelle” Min-hyuk, Lee “Jesce” Seung-soo, Hwang “Marve1” Min-seo, and Kim “FITS” Dong-eun to round off the player list at ten members.

The team also switched up its coaching staff, picking up Park “changgoon” Chang-geun from the London Spitfire and Lee “Whynot” Ju-hyeop as assistant coaches. Kim “KDG” Donggun migrated to the professional league from the European Overwatch Contenders region in late August and will now lead the Dynasty as their head coach for Season 2.

Seoul Dynasty will put their new roster to the test when they meet the Los Angeles Gladiators on Day 1 of the Overwatch League’s opening week.

Fans can purchase tickets to see the Seoul Dynasty live and in action here at AXS.

DPS

Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun

Byun “Munchkin” Sang-beom

Kim “FITS” Dong-eon

Support

Yang “tobi” Jin-mo

Lee “Jecse” Seung-soo

Tank

Baek “Fissure” Chan-hyung

Hwang “Marve1” Min-seo

Flex

Kim “zunba” Joon-hyeok

Choi “Michelle” Min-hyuk

Ryu “ryujehong” Je-hong