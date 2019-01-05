2019 Seoul Music Awards fan voting, livestream and event details

Twenty-eighteen was a massive year for the South Korean music industry. Thankfully for fans all around the world, the Seoul Music Awards will be back to breakdown the biggest moments from the preceding year and honor the very best in a variety of categories. The 2019 award show, the events 28th, will take place on Jan. 15 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The event will begin at 7 p.m. KST // 2 a.m. PST and will be livestreamed on BBangya TV and KBS channels.

The award show will be looking at music released from January through December of 2018 and award honors in the following categories:

•Grand Prize

•Best Album

•Best Sound Source

•Rookie of the Year

•Best Ballad

•Best OST

•Best R&B / Hip Hop

•Best Trot

•Best Band

•Popularity Award

•K-Wave Popularity Award

•Show & Culture Award

•Discovery of the Year

•Dance Performance Award

•Fandom School Award

•Main Awards

Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the winners in the Main Awards, Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, and K-Wave Popularity Award categories. According to soompi, the Popularity Award will be determined 100 percent by Korean fan votes and the K-Wave Popularity Award will be determined 100 percent by international fan votes. Criteria for the Main Awards and Rookie of the Year categories are: 30 percent judge panel, 40 percent album/song sales (Gaon Chart), 30 percent fan votes. Winners of the award show's other categories will be decided solely by Seoul Music Awards management committee and judge panel.

Fans have until Jan. 12, 12 a.m. KST (Jan. 11, 7 a.m. PST) to cast their votes through the official mobile app.

SEOUL MUSIC AWARDS FAN VOTING NOMINEES (longlist)

Main Awards

10cm, AOA, Apink, BEN, BLACKPINK, BTOB, BTS, Bolbbalgan4, Chungha, Crush, Davichi, Drunken Tiger, EXO, GFRIEND, GOT7, Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, Heize, iKON, INFINITE, IU, Jang Deok Cheol, Jung Seung Hwan, KARD, Kim Dong Ryul, Lim Chang Jung, Loco, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, MeloMance, Motte, NCT, NU’EST W, Oh My Girl, PENTAGON, Park Bo Ram, Park Hyo Shin, Park Won, Punch, Red Velvet, Roy Kim, SEVENTEEN, Seungri, Sunmi, TWICE, VIBE, WINNER, Wanna One, Yang Da Il, Yong Junhyung, Zico, Zion.T

Rookie of the Year

fromis_9, (G)I-DLE, GWSN, HAON, IZ*ONE, Kim Dong Han, LOONA, Minseo, Stray Kids, The Boyz, VINXEN, Yoo Seon Ho

Popularity Award

10cm, AOA, Apink, BEN, BLACKPINK, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Chungha, Crush, Davichi, Drunken Tiger, EXO, fromis_9, GFRIEND, (G)I-DLE, Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, GOT7, GWSN, HAON, Heize, iKON, INFINITE, IU, IZ*ONE, Jang Deok Cheol, Jung Seung Hwan, KARD, Kim Dong Han, Kim Dong Ryul, Lim Chang Jung, Loco, LOONA, MAMAMOO, MeloMance, Minseo, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, MOTTE, NCT, NU’EST W, Oh My Girl, Park Bo Ram, Park Hyo Shin, Park Won, PENTAGON, Punch, Red Velvet, Roy Kim, Seungri, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Sunmi, The Boyz, TWICE, VIBE, VINXEN, Wanna One, WINNER, Yang Da Il, Yong Junhyung, Yoo Seon Ho, Zico, Zion.T

K-Wave Popularity Award

10cm, AOA, Apink, BEN, BLACKPINK, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Chungha, Crush, Davichi, Drunken Tiger, EXO, fromis_9, GFRIEND, (G)I-DLE, Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, GOT7, GWSN, HAON, Heize, iKON, INFINITE, IU, IZ*ONE, Jang Deok Cheol, Jung Seung Hwan, KARD, Kim Dong Han, Kim Dong Ryul, Lim Chang Jung, Loco, LOONA, MAMAMOO, MeloMance, Minseo, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, MOTTE, NCT, NU’EST W, Oh My Girl, Park Bo Ram, Park Hyo Shin, Park Won, PENTAGON, Punch, Red Velvet, Roy Kim, Seungri, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Sunmi, The Boyz, TWICE, VIBE, VINXEN, Wanna One, WINNER, Yang Da Il, Yong Junhyung, Yoo Seon Ho, Zico, Zion.T