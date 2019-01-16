Best moments from the 2019 Seoul Music Awards

The biggest and brightest stars of the South Korean Music Industry were honored at the 28th Seoul Music Awards on Jan. 15.
Shin Dong Yup, Kim So Hyun, and Kim Heechul hosted the event which was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Thousands of fans gathered to watch a star-studded lineup of their favorite artists perform and receive awards for their amazing achievements in 2018.
BTS swept major categories, taking home Best Album for Love Yourself: Tear and the Daesang (grand prize). SHINee won the Popularity Award, and EXO, Wanna One, BTS, and MONSTA X were some of the artists who took home the Bonsang (main awards). Overall, it was a sensational night filled with heartfelt speeches and dazzling performances.
Though it was hard to narrow down our field of favorites, we put together a list of standout moments from the 2019 Seoul Music Awards below.
5. IZ*ONE “La Vie En Rose” Performance
The 12 girls who make up IZ*ONE have been making colorful international waves with their debut EP COLOR*IZ hitting No. 9 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart. They performed their debut single “La Vie En Rose” at the SMAs, kicking it off with just their individual silhouettes dancing against colorful floral panels, as each member of the group has a color assigned to them.
When the lights came up, the girls danced across the stage, which was flooded with images of red roses. The ensemble looked chic in coordinating black-and-white outfits as they performed tight choreography and sang the romantic hit that has helped launch IZ*ONE’s rising star. The Korean-Japanese girl group painted a perfect picture of their dreams coming true.
4. BTS Gives TxT a Shout-Out in Bonsang Acceptance Speech
BTS had a huge 2018 on multiple fronts. So, it was no surprise to see them take home three awards, including a Bonsang (main award). In their gracious acceptance speech, Jin revealed BTS is “preparing an album,” adding that they’re “working really hard.”
He also gave Big Hit’s up-and-coming group
TxT some major love, saying “We weren’t really told to say this by the company, but our first junior artists are coming. Please watch over them. Thank you!” Fans caught on to the shout out and have been showing BTS some big love of their own in YouTube comments under a video capture of the speech
3. Stray Kids and IZ*ONE Win Rookie Awards
It’s awesome to see new groups emerge and this year’s Rookie Awards went to Stray Kids
for the male group and IZ*ONE for the female group. Stray Kids have scooped up a few Rookie/New Artist awards including Best New Artist at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards and the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards.
IZ*ONE won Rookie of the Year – Music at the 2018 Asia Artist Awards and Rookie of the Year – Album at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards. Both groups are nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2019 Gaon Chart Music Awards. To think BTS were once New Artist of the Year SMA winners, given Stray Kids and IZ*ONE’s large and loyal fan base, the groups have nowhere to go but up from here!
2. Wanna One Delivers Their Final Award Show Performance
Wanna One definitely knows how to deliver a heart-tugging, emotion-packed ballad. The SMA audience showered the group with screams and applause as they served up their final awards show two-song set with “I.P.U.” and “I Wanna Have.”
Dressed in elegant black suits, the guys looked sharp as they poured their hearts into their songs. Wannables everywhere are obviously sad to see their fave band go. Their heartfelt performance marks a memorable, standout moment of the night.
1. BTS Win Daesang and Spread Reciprocal Love to Fans
BTS won the SMA Daesang Award (grand prize) for the second year in a row. It’s impressive to see how humble and grateful RM, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jin, and J-Hope remain, given the level of their global success. RM reminded the fans just how important they are, telling them BTS are fans of theirs, as he spoke during the group’s acceptance speech.
“First, I sincerely thank ARMY all over the world for giving us this Daesang twice, when it’s hard for an artist to receive it even once,” RM said as Soompi reported. “I’m not sure if you’ll believe me, but BTS is a fan of you too. What I mean is that we receive inspiration from your stories, energy, and voices, and they inspire us when we’re working on music and give us energy when we perform. So, I hope that you know that these performances and music are born out of your immense inspiration and influence; you are a part of our albums and performances. That’s why we’re your fans.”
BTS has had an amazing year. We can’t think of a better way to top a spectacular night than hearing the South Korean K-pop stars giving mad love to the fans who helped them get there.