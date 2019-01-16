Best moments from the 2019 Seoul Music Awards

The biggest and brightest stars of the South Korean Music Industry were honored at the 28th Seoul Music Awards on Jan. 15.

Shin Dong Yup, Kim So Hyun, and Kim Heechul hosted the event which was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Thousands of fans gathered to watch a star-studded lineup of their favorite artists perform and receive awards for their amazing achievements in 2018.

BTS swept major categories, taking home Best Album for Love Yourself: Tear and the Daesang (grand prize). SHINee won the Popularity Award, and EXO, Wanna One, BTS, and MONSTA X were some of the artists who took home the Bonsang (main awards). Overall, it was a sensational night filled with heartfelt speeches and dazzling performances.

Though it was hard to narrow down our field of favorites, we put together a list of standout moments from the 2019 Seoul Music Awards below.