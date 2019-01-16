The South Korean music industry had a busy 2018. To breakdown the year and handout honors for those select groups with standout experiences, the Seoul Music Awards returned on Jan. 15 for their 28th year to honor the greats of the business.

BTS were the big winners of the night, taking home Daesang (grand prize) and Best Album (Love Yourself: Tear). EXO scored the Hallyu Star Award and were one of the winners of the Bonsang (main awards), check out all 12 winners below. Wanna One — who disbanded in December 2018 — performed their very last award show set as a unit during the ceremony; the group also won the Fandom School Award and Bonsang.

Shin Dong Yup, Kim So Hyun, and Kim Heechul hosted the event, which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Here are all the winners from the 2019 Seoul Music Awards:

Judges’ Special Award

ADOY

Band Award

Crying Nut

Hip Hop R&B Awar

Drunken Tiger

Ballad Award

Im Chang Jung

Dance Performance Award

GFRIEND

Discovery of the Year

Yang Da Il

Fandom School Award

Wanna One

Popularity Award

SHINee

Hallyu Star Award

EXO

Rookie Award

Stray Kids (male)

IZ*ONE (female)

Bonsang (main awards)

MONSTA X, MOMOLAND, NCT 127, iKON, Wanna One, NU’EST W, BTS, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, EXO

Best Song

iKON’s “Love Scenario”

Best Album

BTS’s “Love Yourself: Tear”

Daesang

BTS