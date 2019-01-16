The South Korean music industry had a busy 2018. To breakdown the year and handout honors for those select groups with standout experiences, the Seoul Music Awards returned on Jan. 15 for their 28th year to honor the greats of the business.
BTS were the big winners of the night, taking home Daesang (grand prize) and Best Album (Love Yourself: Tear). EXO scored the Hallyu Star Award and were one of the winners of the Bonsang (main awards), check out all 12 winners below. Wanna One — who disbanded in December 2018 — performed their very last award show set as a unit during the ceremony; the group also won the Fandom School Award and Bonsang.
Shin Dong Yup, Kim So Hyun, and Kim Heechul hosted the event, which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Here are all the winners from the 2019 Seoul Music Awards:
Judges’ Special Award
ADOY
Band Award
Crying Nut
Hip Hop R&B Awar
Drunken Tiger
Ballad Award
Im Chang Jung
Dance Performance Award
GFRIEND
Discovery of the Year
Yang Da Il
Fandom School Award
Wanna One
Popularity Award
SHINee
Hallyu Star Award
EXO
Rookie Award
Stray Kids (male)
IZ*ONE (female)
Bonsang (main awards)
MONSTA X, MOMOLAND, NCT 127, iKON, Wanna One, NU’EST W, BTS, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, EXO
Best Song
iKON’s “Love Scenario”
Best Album
BTS’s “Love Yourself: Tear”
Daesang
BTS